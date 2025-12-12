Lauderdale Lakes mom wants discipline after teen left on school bus

The mother of a teen left on a school bus after a field trip wants teachers and principals disciplined for their roles.

"I was disgusted (and) disappointed because (my son was) at school," Shanise Milton said. "You're supposed to be safe at school."

Field trip to aviation event

Her son, Riley Tillman, 13, is a student at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School. Last Friday, eighth‑grade students rode buses to Miramar Regional Park for a field trip to learn about aviation, Milton said.

Tillman's bus had dozens of students, two teachers and one principal, he said. Chaperones took a roll call before leaving campus.

Student wakes up alone

On the way back, though, Tillman fell asleep.

"I was left out," he said. "I feel like nobody cared."

Tillman woke up at the bus terminal with only the driver on board asking questions.

"I (woke) up (and) she said what are you still doing on the bus," Tillman said. "I was like I was sleep. Then my heart started beating fast. I was scared. I was nervous. I didn't know what to do."

No staff searching for teen

The driver took Tillman back to Lauderdale Lakes Middle School, where he saw no teacher or administrator searching for him, Tillman said. A security guard let him inside the building to retrieve his backpack, he said. Then, he walked home.

His mom said the chaperones on the bus need to be held accountable.

"Nobody woke him up, nudged him and said hey Riley, we're here," Milton said. "We're at school. Nobody did any of that."

District reviewing incident

A spokesperson for Broward Schools emailed a statement to CBS News Miami.

"Broward County Public Schools is aware of the concerns regarding this incident and takes all matters of student safety very seriously.

"Upon learning of the situation, school and District administrators immediately began reviewing the circumstances surrounding the student's return from the field trip and the procedures followed by staff. This review is ongoing, and any necessary follow‑up will be conducted in accordance with District policies.

"The District remains committed to the well‑being of all students and to addressing any concerns brought forward by families. Our goal is t