Large warehouse fire in Hialeah brought under control

A large fire at a warehouse in northwest Hialeah sent thick smoke billowing into the sky Monday afternoon, visible for miles along Interstate 75, before firefighters brought it under control.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at an industrial park located in the 3800 block of West 108th Street.

A portion of the warehouse roof caught fire, requiring a response from all four ladder trucks with Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the fire began in a vacant warehouse where work was reportedly taking place inside.

Cause of blaze under investigation

Fire officials said welding and lighting activity may have contributed to the blaze, but the cause remains under investigation.

As a precaution, the neighboring Boeing facility was evacuated after smoke from the fire triggered alarms.

Employees stood outside waiting for the all-clear. No injuries were reported.

