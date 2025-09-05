Watch CBS News
Lack of quorum stops Miami vote on election change

Mauricio Maldonado
Miami voters will not weigh in this November on moving city elections to even-numbered years after only two of five city commissioners attended a special meeting Friday.

Commissioners Damian Pardo and Ralph Rosado were the only members present at the meeting, which was canceled by City Manager Art Noriega for lack of a quorum.

Friday was the deadline to send ballot questions to the Nov. 4 election, when voters will choose a new mayor and two commissioners.

Pardo said in a written statement that the commission's absence prevented two referendums from moving forward: one on moving city elections to even-numbered years and another on advancing an operating agreement for Miami Marine Stadium.

Both questions required a commission vote to be placed on the ballot.

