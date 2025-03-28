La Grande Boucherie is a taste of Paris on Miami Beach
A piece of Paris lands in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood.
La Grande Boucherie is a French concept that transports diners to a 1920s Art Nouveau chateau. The restaurant boasts three distinct dining spaces, each offering a unique culinary experience that captures the essence of Parisian charm.
Chef Leonardo Pablo said how they've carefully remodeled the terrace to create a beautiful space for brunch or lunch, with stunning decorations and a picturesque garden. The main dining room is a visual feast, featuring plush seating, opulent decor and vintage French artwork.
"This space is designed for evening dining," Pablo said.
La Grande Boucherie, meaning "The Big Butcher Shop," showcases a menu that blends the timeless charm of a refined Parisian brasserie with a top-quality steakhouse. The restaurant's highlight is its carefully selected meats, including bone-in ribeye and Delmonico steaks, all dry-aged for at least 28 days.
Despite its glamorous setting, Pablo emphasized that the menu is approachable, offering something for everyone. His goal is to become the neighborhood's go-to restaurant.
"We've met many locals already, and now that we're open they're coming constantly. We want to be their favorite restaurant every day of the week," he said.
Standout Dishes
- Classic French Croque Madame: A delightful dish with Gruyere and Fontina cheese on brioche, topped with a perfectly fried egg.
- Endive Salad: An epitome of authentic French cuisine, featuring apples, walnuts and a delectable Roquefort dressing.
- Lobster Linguini: Prepared with Maine lobster, fresh tomato, shallots, garlic and wine.
- Dry-Aged Rib Eye: A shareable masterpiece accompanied by three chef-crafted sauces. The chef particularly recommends the peppercorn sauce, noting its "funky, umami notes with mushrooms."
La Grande Boucherie is more than just a restaurant, it's a transportive experience that brings a slice of Paris to Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood.