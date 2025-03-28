La Grande Boucherie is a taste of Paris on Miami Beach

La Grande Boucherie on Miami Beach is a taste of Paris

A piece of Paris lands in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood.

La Grande Boucherie is a French concept that transports diners to a 1920s Art Nouveau chateau. The restaurant boasts three distinct dining spaces, each offering a unique culinary experience that captures the essence of Parisian charm.

Chef Leonardo Pablo said how they've carefully remodeled the terrace to create a beautiful space for brunch or lunch, with stunning decorations and a picturesque garden. The main dining room is a visual feast, featuring plush seating, opulent decor and vintage French artwork.

"This space is designed for evening dining," Pablo said.

La Grande Boucherie, meaning "The Big Butcher Shop," showcases a menu that blends the timeless charm of a refined Parisian brasserie with a top-quality steakhouse. The restaurant's highlight is its carefully selected meats, including bone-in ribeye and Delmonico steaks, all dry-aged for at least 28 days.

Despite its glamorous setting, Pablo emphasized that the menu is approachable, offering something for everyone. His goal is to become the neighborhood's go-to restaurant.

"We've met many locals already, and now that we're open they're coming constantly. We want to be their favorite restaurant every day of the week," he said.

Standout Dishes

Classic French Croque Madame: A delightful dish with Gruyere and Fontina cheese on brioche, topped with a perfectly fried egg.

Endive Salad: An epitome of authentic French cuisine, featuring apples, walnuts and a delectable Roquefort dressing.

Lobster Linguini: Prepared with Maine lobster, fresh tomato, shallots, garlic and wine.

Dry-Aged Rib Eye: A shareable masterpiece accompanied by three chef-crafted sauces. The chef particularly recommends the peppercorn sauce, noting its "funky, umami notes with mushrooms."

La Grande Boucherie is more than just a restaurant, it's a transportive experience that brings a slice of Paris to Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood.