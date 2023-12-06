Krystal Banegas: Mom of 4-year-old Miami girl fatally shot by sibling now facing criminal charges

Mom facing charges in death of her 4-year-old

MIAMI -- The mother of a young toddler who was accidentally shot and killed by a sibling last month is now facing criminal charges in connection with the child's death, according to the police arrest form.

Krystal Banegas Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Krystal Banegas, 24, was arrested and booked into the Miami-Dade jail where she was booked on manslaughter and three counts of child neglect charges, the court documents show.

The woman was taken into custody overnight. It was not immediately clear if Banegas had posted bond as of Wednesday morning.

Banegas is the mother of Rosalyn Marie Taylor-Rolle, the 4-year-old girl who was shot on Nov.12 by a young sibling while they were inside a northwest Miami-Dade home.

Quavanta Ennels Miami-Dade Corrections Department

The woman's boyfriend, identified by police as Quavanta Ennels, 25, is also facing the same charges as she is, according to investigators.

Miami-Dade police officers were called around 2:41 p.m. to the home where the couple was living in the 8100 block of NW 21st Avenue in reference to a child who had suffered a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The girl was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where she remained for about a week before she died.

Police have said there were four children, ages 2, 3, 4, 6, along with Ennels who were inside the house when the shooting occurred.

The girl's brother removed a gun from a bag that belonged Ennels before shooting the little girl.

Investigators have said Ennels told police he left the gun in his bedroom where the children were alone without adult supervision.