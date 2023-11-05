4-year-old shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A 4-year-old was shot and hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade early Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident occurred in the area of NW 82nd Street and 21 Avenue.

The child was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition

Police told CBS News Miami that they will provide additional information later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Miami online and on-air for more updates.