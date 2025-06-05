Detainees seen signaling "SOS" at Krome Detention Center, as allegations grows over overcrowding, inhumane conditions

A group of detainees at the Krome Detention Center in western Miami-Dade County were seen signaling "SOS" outside on Thursday, as controversy surrounding overcrowding and inhumane conditions continues to grow.

Chopper 4 flew over the detention facility on Thursday morning, where detainees were seen gathering outside on a basketball court and arranging themselves to spell out "SOS" to be viewed from the air.

Controversy surrounding Krome

The Krome Detention Center has been in the headlines after several reports concerning the facility's conditions and overcrowding.

In March, USA Today reported on allegations of the mistreatment of female detainees at the facility, which raised a lot of questions from local leaders and immigration activists, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, since Krome is meant to house male detainees.

In a previous statement, a spokesperson with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that the agency is committed "to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously."

"These allegations are not in keeping with ICE policies, practices and standards of care," the spokesperson added.

Other reports revealed that there had been an increase in the number of detainees being sent to Krome, overcrowding the facility and creating inhumane conditions for those at the processing center.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson toured Krome back in April, where she raised concerns about the facility's appearance during her visit. She said that Krome may soon house more immigrant detainees under tent structures, and was alarmed by the presence of a tent with a 200-person capacity already on site. She also said immigration officials confirmed to her that more tents were being prepared, including one that could hold up to 800 people.

Wilson also claimed that Krome looked freshly painted and prepared for inspection. However, ICE told CBS News Miami in a statement that it denied that the facility was staged for the congresswoman's visit.

ICE also acknowledged that some of its facilities are experiencing temporary overcrowding and said it is working to manage capacity while maintaining federal standards.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz made a surprise visit to the Krome Detention Center last week, saying she was concerned about the reported overcrowding and conditions at the facility. She said it was wall-to-wall people when she visited.