Judge dismisses criminal charges against Kodak Black stemming from Broward traffic stop arrest

A Broward County judge has dismissed criminal charges against rapper Kodak Black stemming from a traffic stop last February.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested after deputies said he fled and resisted arrest during the stop.

An arrest warrant obtained by CBS News Miami shows the charges stem from an incident on Feb. 27, when authorities said Kapri "did have knowledge that he had been ordered to stop" by law enforcement but "proceeded to flee from deputies," according to court documents.

His attorney argued the incident was a misunderstanding and that no evidence supported the claim that Black tried to flee.

The judge sided with the defense and dismissed the charges.

Black is also facing a drug charge in Orlando, though the state attorney there has not formally filed charges in that case.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered a bag containing MDMA and other illegal substances inside a Lamborghini SUV allegedly owned by Kapri.

Orange County Sheriff's Office court documents say that deputies found a bag containing the drug, as well as other illegal substances, inside a Lamborghini SUV Kapri reportedly owns.

According to the police report, Kapri denied owning the bag, but said the money belonged to his business and asked for it back.

The rapper was honored with a key to the city of Pompano Beach, where he was born

Kapri was born and raised in Pompano Beach in Broward County. He was honored by the city of Pompano Beach with a key to the city back in July 2025 for efforts that city leaders said have touched thousands of lives.

The city said at the time that he had donated air conditioning units to families during sweltering Florida summers, he distributed hundreds of turkeys during the holidays, and regularly provided Christmas gifts and bicycles to local children.

As Kodak Black, Kapri has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as "Super Gremlin," which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022.