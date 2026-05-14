Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Broward County, facing charges of fleeing and resisting police, records show

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested again on Thursday in Broward County, just one week after he was arrested in Central Florida on drug trafficking charges.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested by Pompano Beach Police, facing charges of attempting to flee law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence, according to Broward County arrest records.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, has been arrested in Pompano Beach for an unknown incident where he is accused of fleeing law enforcement. Broward County Corrections

Kapri, 28, is currently awaiting his bond hearing at the main jail in Fort Lauderdale. CBS News Miami has reached out to BSO and Pompano Beach police for additional information.

These new charges come just a week after he pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a jury trial for charges of drug trafficking MDMA in the Orlando area.

Orange County Sheriff's Office court documents say that deputies found a bag containing the drug, as well as other illegal substances, inside a Lamborghini SUV Kapri reportedly owns.

According to the police report, Kapri denied owning the bag, but said the money belonged to his business and asked for it back.

Kodak Black has faced previous legal trouble including a federal prison sentence

Kapri has faced multiple legal issues in the past.

In 2023, police in Plantation, Florida arrested Kapri after finding him asleep at the wheel with white powder around his mouth, officials said. Although authorities said the powder initially tested positive for cocaine, a lab test later revealed it was oxycodone, for which Kapri obtained a prescription.

The arrest was a violation of his probation from an unrelated case, which led to him being locked up in Miami for two months.

Kapri was also arrested in 2022 on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on bond with regular drug testing as a condition of his release. Kapri was ordered into drug rehab for 30 days in 2023 after missing a drug test and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records.

In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Kapri had served about half his sentence.

As Kodak Black, Kapri has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as "Super Gremlin," which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022.

Ambrosia Healy and Kevin Young, who represent Kapri at Universal Music Group, didn't respond to an email seeking comment.