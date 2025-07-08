Pompano Beach honors Kodak Black with key to the city for community contributions

Grammy-nominated rapper and philanthropist Kodak Black was awarded the Key to the City of Pompano Beach on Tuesday in recognition of what officials described as his significant generosity and positive impact on the community.

Lifelong ties to the city

The 28-year-old was born and raised in Pompano Beach.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was honored during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at City Commission Chambers for efforts city leaders say have touched thousands of lives.

According to a city news release, his acts of philanthropy have included donating air conditioning units to families during Florida's hot summers, distributing hundreds of turkeys during the holidays and regularly providing Christmas gifts and bicycles to local children.

Support during hardship

City officials said Kodak Black also paid the rent of more than 200 families, twice, during times of economic hardship. The gesture helped prevent homelessness for many, officials added.

"This recognition is not about celebrity," Mayor Rex Hardin said in a statement. "It's about heart. Kodak Black has consistently and quietly extended a hand to lift up others in our community, and today we want to shine a light on those efforts and say thank you—from the entire city."