Knaus Berry Farm reopens for the season

MIAMI - Knaus Berry Farm opened its seasonal operations on Tuesday.

The farm's famous warm cinnamon rolls draw customers from across South Florida.

In previous years, dozens of customers have arrived before dawn to get inside the shop and purchase the sticky, sweet rolls.

Knaus Berry Farm, owned by the family since 1956, is also known for its milkshakes, smoothies, pies and strawberries.

The farm always closes for the summer and reopens at the end of October.

During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at their Homestead spot at 15980 SW 248th Street.

Before you go, remember that Knaus only accepts cash and is closed on Sundays. The farm is also closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Knaus Berry Farm is entered on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country's most enduring food destinations.

In 2023, Travis Grafe, the son of Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe, was charged in her fatal beating.

Rachel Knaus Grafe, 66, died on March 4 after being listed in critical condition following the attack in her home in the 15700 block of SW 249th Street on February 17th.

Her husband was also beaten and injured but survived the attack.

According to investigators, Travis Grafe left the family's home after the attack on a golf cart and went to a neighbor's house.

Witnesses said they heard Grafe say that he killed his mother and allegedly told his father he would kill him as well if he did not get the money he wanted.

He's charged with second-degree murder.

Travis Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury in an ATV crash 20 years ago, according to court records. He had been living with his parents in recent years, according to family members.

In 2013, he was arrested and charged with assault, burglary, and possession of a firebomb, but those charges were ultimately dropped because he was found to be mentally incompetent.