Hyundai and Kia car thefts fall sharply after software upgrade, study finds

Free clinics will be held to give Kia and Huyndai owners more protection for their cars Free clinics will be held to give Kia and Huyndai owners more protection for their cars 01:56

Technology is helping foil car thieves making life miserable for owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The rate at which the Korean automakers' cars are stolen has fallen by more than half since the companies upgraded their anti-theft software, according to new research from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI). Hyundai and Kia thefts have soared in recent years after criminals discovered that certain car models lacked engine immobilizers — technology that has long been standard in other vehicles.

A social media trend, dubbed the "Kia Challenge," has appeared to compound the automakers' problems in recent years, with people posting videos showing how to steal Hyundai and Kia cars. At its height, the Kia Challenge was linked to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, according to figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About 9 million vehicles have been impacted by the rash of thefts, including Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas as well as Kia Fortes and Souls. Hyundai and Kia earlier this year agreed to pay $200 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by drivers who had their vehicles stolen.

"Extremely effective"

Hyundai and Kia upgraded their cars' anti-theft tech in early 2023. Vehicles equipped with the enhanced software will only start if the owner's key, or an identical duplicate, is in the ignition.

HLDI, which is affiliated with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, conducts research on auto insurance-related losses.

"The companies' solution is extremely effective," Matt Moore, senior vice president of HLDI, said in a statement. "If you own a Hyundai or Kia vehicle without an electronic immobilizer, you should call your local dealer about getting the software upgrade today."

Roughly two dozen 2011 through 2022 Hyundai and Kia models are eligible for the security software upgrade. Vehicles that received it as of December 2023 — a total of 30% of the eligible Hyundais and 28% of the eligible Kias in HLDI's database — had theft claim frequencies that were 53% lower than vehicles that didn't get the upgrade, the research found.

The HLDI study ended in December, which means it doesn't capture any possible thefts that could have occurred so far in 2024. The automakers have said that about 60% of eligible vehicles had been upgraded as of July.

Despite the fixes, theft claims for the affected Hyundai and Kia models continue to exceed industry norms, including for vehicles equipped with the upgraded software, according to HLDI. One reason could be that the software-based immobilizer only activates if the driver remembers to lock the vehicle with a fob, while many people are in the habit of using the switch on the door handle.