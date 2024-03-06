Key Biscayne gymnastics coach back in court

KEY BISCAYNE — Prosecutors tried to play altered audio of victims statements on Tuesday, but the judge wanted the unaltered version.

Newly released documents are revealing disturbing details in a sexual abuse case involving a former Miami-Dade gymnastics coach and his underage students.

Alleged Facebook messages sent to one of the victims from December 2011 were revealed by prosecutors during the Monday hearing of Oscar Olea, a former Key Biscayne gymnastics coach who is currently facing two counts of sexual battery against a minor, and the judge said those messages should be released to the media.

According to the arrest form, one of the alleged messages between a victim and Olea stated that he was "drunk and high" and the victim replied "Please be careful," before he asked for a naked picture of herself and the victim declined.

In another message, the victim told Olea that she had told him that she threw up and was feeling sick. He then told the victim to take a pregnancy test after she had shared with him that she had missed her period and that if she had, they would go to an abortion clinic, court documents stated.

Olea's bond hearing was originally rescheduled for Tuesday. The hearing is expected to pick up Wednesday.