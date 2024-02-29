Key Biscayne gymnastic teacher accused of sexually battering two former students

MIAMI - A Key Biscayne gymnastics coach is accused of disturbing crimes against two of his former students.

Oscar Olea, 38, is accused of having sex with the two teens between 2009 and 2012. He's been charged with two counts of sex battery, engaging in sexual acts with a child between 12 and 18 years of age.

During a court appearance on Thursday, Judge Mindy Glazer ordered him to have no contact with the teens.

"You are ordered to stay away from these two alleged victims, no contact with these victims either directly, indirectly, in person or in writing, by telephone or through third parties. No contact with the victims through social media or other electronic means. You must stay at least 500 feet away from the alleged victims, their homes, school, and place of employment at all times," she said.

Judge Glazer found probable cause for the charges. Olea is being held without bond pending a hearing on Friday.

One of the teens told Key Biscayne police that Olea befriended her when she was 14 years old and he was 26.

The woman said she started gymnastics classes at American Gymster in 2010. She told police she enjoyed the classes so much that she wanted to compete and Olea suggested he take private lessons with her to improve her technique.

According to the arrest affidavit, Olea befriended her, and she opened up to him about her parents' divorce, her father's lack of involvement in her life, and how she had been bullied. Olea reportedly then started portraying himself as a father or older brother figure.

The woman told police, the way he made her feel made her comfortable having a relationship with him. She said he manipulated her family into letting her have a "big brother" relationship with him because of the divorce.

According to the arrest affidavit, the relationship progressed during the private lessons.

"The Subject held the Victim's hand and told her that he would love her, they would be together, her age didn't matter, and they would be married. The Victim stated she was living with the illusion that they would end up together," according to the affidavit.

According to the woman, the relationship turned physical in 2011 and 2012.

"The Subject told her she couldn't tell anyone about their sexual relationship, and not to say anything to her parents; he told her he did it out of love because he loved her, and he didn't do that with anybody else," according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she and Olea had sexual relations at the gym, in Olea's car, and at his mother's Key Biscayne apartment.

She said when her mother reported her suspicions about what was going on with Olea to the the police, she denied any sexual relationship because she feared her father's threats of sending her to boarding school or Switzerland.

She told police that once she left Key Biscayne, "she put everything behind her and moved on."

The alleged victim told police that she became Olea's gymnastic student in 2003 when she was ten years old. She said when she was 14 or 15, and Olea was 22, he befriended her and said they had a "brother and sister" relationship.

The teen said because she felt out of place, she felt someone finally cared about her.

According to the arrest affidavit, she too began taking private lessons with Olea.

The woman said when she was 16, he would get more physical with her during the lessons. She said he enticed her to get closer to him as someone she could trust.

The woman said around 2009, they began having sexual relations. She recalled having sex with Olea at the gym and his apartment.

She said in 2011, she had a pregnancy scare. The woman provided Facebook messages to police in which Olea reportedly said he would get her a pregnancy test kit and would take her to an abortion clinic if she was pregnant.

Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco released a statement praising the teens for coming forward, saying that it took a lot of courage