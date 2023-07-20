July heat in Florida pacing to be one for the weather record books

MIAMI -- This year is shaping up to be the warmest July on record with the average temperature as of July 19 running 0.3 degrees Fahrenheit above the July 2020 record.

By the middle of July, Miami's average high temperature tops out at 91 degrees.

This July is shaping up to be one for the record books. CBS News Miami

The average low is around 78 degrees.

Average those two together and you get 84.5 degrees. So far this month, the average temperature is 86.2 degrees.

Only July 1st and again on the 18th, Miami's high temperature was average, the rest of the month seeing above normal temperatures with 5 new record highs. There have been no below normal high temperatures so far this month.

More record heat is expected this weekend with another plume of Saharan Dust moving overhead and a southwest breeze developing at the surface.

This will limit the showers and sea breeze over Florida's east coast, allowing temperatures to climb to a forecast high of 96 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

Hot weather in the forecast. CBS News Miami

This would either tie or break previous records for that day and likely lead to more above normal average temperatures.

A very warm ocean and plenty of sunshine continues to give little to no relief to this extreme heat as the sea breeze cant seem to drop the temperature back below 90 degrees and heat continues to build over the metro areas day after day.

Lower rain chances this weekend will allow temperatures to continue to heat up each afternoon with only a slight drop at night.

A heat advisory remains in effect this weekend with an excessive heat warning possible if the heat index is forecast to climb to 110 degrees or above for at least two hours. Work around the heat if possible and stay hydrated.