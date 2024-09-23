Jukebox song selection reportedly led to deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale restaurant

FORT LAUDERDALE - A jukebox song selection reportedly led to a deadly shooting at a restaurant in a Fort Lauderdale strip mall.

It happened overnight at the shopping plaza on Davie Road near State Road 7.

Mauro Bonilla, who frequents the restaurant, said witnesses told him that a man started playing a song on the jukebox. He said that's when another customer came up to the man and said "you're not a real Mexican if you play that music." Bonilla said the witnesses told him the man was insulted by the comment, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

"It's just sad, you know, because this a good neighborhood and it never happens," Bonilla said. "I'm very shocked, very shocked that someone got shot there and killed. It's sad."

Fort Lauderdale police have not confirmed what led to the shooting or identified the person who died.