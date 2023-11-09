Judge to decide where to place Hialeah teen accused of fatally stabbing his mother

Court hearing for Hialeah 13-year old accused of fatally stabbing his mother

MIAMI - A hearing will be held Thursday for a Hialeah teen accused of murdering her mother, whose body was found next to her newborn.

The 13-year-old, who is facing a murder charge as an adult, has pleaded not guilty. He will not be facing the death penalty.

During the teen's arraignment, the judge said he didn't have enough information to decide whether to move him from from the adult jail in Miami to the county's juvenile detention center. So Thursday's hearing is set to determine where to keep him as his case moves forward.

The murder happened the night of October 12th.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 200 block of West 79th Place after 911 received a call from the 13-year-old who said he had just killed his mother.

CBS News Miami is not identifying the teen due to his age.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 39-year-old Irina Garcia in her bedroom. It was lying next to a crib with her 14-day-old infant inside. The baby was not harmed. Police said Garcia had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said they had not been called to the home before and the teen has no known prior mental health issues.

Letters and statements by realtives who were present at his last hearing describe him as a loving boy. According to police, the teen has expressed that he wanted to kill himself.