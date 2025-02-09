Jim discusses Venezuelans and TPS

MIAMI – Jim talks to Venezuelan-American activist and lawyer Maria Corina Vegas in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's decision to end temporary protective status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans.

Venezuelans in South Florida had been told they had nothing to fear by Florida Republicans that included Carlos Gimenez, Mario Diaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar and Marco Rubio, but they now realize they were lied to by the same politicians they trusted. Jim and his guest discuss that and the president's decision.

Guest: Maria Corina Vegas/Venezuelan-American Activist