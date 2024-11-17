Jim looks ahead to a second Trump presidency; and talks one-on-one with GOP state chairman Evan Power

Looking ahead to the second Trump presidency

As the nation prepares for a Trump presidency in which Republicans control both the House and the Senate, Jim interviews Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz for his thoughts on the administration picks and Trump's win.

Guest: Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D) Florida 23rd District

One-on-one with Evan Power

Trump's huge victory in Florida shows once and for all that the Sunshine State is now a red state. There are now more than a million Republicans registered in Florida and that number will likely grow. Jim speaks to the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party, Evan Power, about that.

Guest: Evan Power/Chairman of the Florida Republican Party