Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida

Jim looks ahead to a second Trump presidency; and talks one-on-one with GOP state chairman Evan Power

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim Looks Ahead To The Second Trump Presidency
Jim Looks Ahead To The Second Trump Presidency 23:55

Looking ahead to the second Trump presidency

As the nation prepares for a Trump presidency in which Republicans control both the House and the Senate, Jim interviews Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz for his thoughts on the administration picks and Trump's win.

Guest: Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D) Florida 23rd District 

One-on-one with Evan Power

 Trump's huge victory in Florida shows once and for all that the Sunshine State is now a red state. There are now more than a million Republicans registered in Florida and that number will likely grow. Jim speaks to the Chairman of the Florida Republican Party, Evan Power, about that.

Guest: Evan Power/Chairman of the Florida Republican Party

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.