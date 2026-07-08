JetBlue expands service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Intl Airport to fill in gaps left behind by Spirit Airlines

JetBlue is expanding its operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, targeting 150 daily flights by the end of the year, up from its current 130, following the collapse of Spirit Airlines.

The airline plans to add 14 new destinations, with routes to Baltimore and Charlotte scheduled to begin July 9. The expansion is expected to provide 370 connecting opportunities for travelers passing through the airport.

JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty told CBS News Miami that the carrier is navigating a "balancing act" regarding rising fuel costs. She noted that fare increases have been necessary due to the price of oil.

"We do need the price of oil to come down," Geraghty said.

The expansion occurs amid uncertainty in global energy markets. President Trump recently announced that the ceasefire with Iran, which had previously helped moderate oil prices, was "over".

JetBlue remains focused on adjusting its business model to account for higher fuel costs, with company projections planning for elevated oil prices through 2027. Despite the volatility, Geraghty said the airline maintains cash on hand to support its operational goals.

"At the end of the day, we are trying to adjust our business model to reflect an environment where oil prices are higher," Geraghty said. "We're really focused on how do we balance trying to make sure we cover the cost of fuel that has gone up while also offering fares that customers can afford."