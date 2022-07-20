Jennifer's Homemade goes from household kitchen to thousands of grocery stores nationwide

MIAMI - There's a lot going on inside the 2,400-square-foot bakery and shipping warehouse off Red Road in Miami, known as Jennifer's Homemade.

Its breadsticks and flatbreads made from scratch with only all-natural vegan ingredients.

Founder Jennifer Behar gave CBS4 a tour.

"We are prepping the dough to run through our machines. It will go to the machine and form them and they will be the same shape it did when I made them at home in my kitchen, explained Behar.

After the dough is formed and baked, the magic really happens. All by hand.

"So we use extra-virgin olive oil. I use the best quality olive oil that I can find and really good kosher salt that chefs use. I think that makes all the difference," she said.

Here's more dough. This dough is ready to go," said Behar.

The dough makes "the dough for you," said CBS4's Lisa Petrillo, joking.

"I see what you did there," laughed Behar.

Jennifer Behar's story began in 2005 after a divorce.

"After getting divorced, I found myself baking with my daughter all the time. I guess it was self-soothing and trying to figure out what I was doing with my life," she said. "One day, while driving I had this epiphany. I thought, 'oh my God, I can do this.'"

Soon she was on a mission.

"It was like a manic state, I drove to the grocery store and came home and started baking. I went to the old Gardeners Market and said I want to sell these and that was my first sale that was like the beginning," Behar explained.

Fast forward to 2022 and Jennifers Homemade can be found in major grocery stores and food markets around the country, from Publix to Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Albertsons and more.

She's producing some 2,000 pounds a day of her delicious breadsticks and flatbreads from this Miami Bakery.

She also supplies her product to top restaurants.

Petrillo asked her what makes her breadsticks and flatbread so special.

"I think it's the quality ingredients that we use, but the secret ingredient is really the love. We're all about the love. Our hashtag is #tastethelove. I do believe that when you make something with love and you try to share that, you can taste the difference," she said.

She also gives back and since day one has been involved with Feeding South Florida donating proceeds and product to the hungry.

"I feel like it was really important because I felt like I was struggling a bit and I know that there are people much worse off than I. So I wanted to give something that made a difference," she said.

Her advice to young entrepreneurs?

"I would say just start because if you wait until you're ready, you're never ready. I'm still never ready, Behar said. "I think if you just keep moving forward every day to one thing. You can do this too. If I can do this anybody can do this ."

Jennifer's Homemade is now in around 3,000 grocery stores and markets across the country. They are becoming so big that the next step is to search for another commercial bakery facility as things continue to expand.

