Jake Burger's three-run homer in the ninth caps Marlins 7-4 win over White Sox

Miami Marlins' Jake Burger is doused after hitting a three-run walkoff home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Jake Burger hit a game-winning three-run homer and the Miami Marlins scored four times in the ninth to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Sunday.

Down to their last strike, the Marlins tied it on Josh Bell's RBI double off White Sox closer Michael Kopech (2-8). Chicago left fielder Tommy Pham tracked down Bell's drive but mistimed his leap at the wall that scored Vidal Brujan from third.

Jesús Sánchez was intentionally walked before Burger connected with a 431-foot blast for Miami's ninth walk-off win of the season.

Brujan drew a leadoff walk to start the ninth. Nick Fortes then advanced Brujan with a sacrifice bunt toward the first base area which Kopech fielded and tagged him out. But Brujan continued sprinting and reached third.

The White Sox dropped to a major league worst 26-66.

J.T. Chargois (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

Tanner Banks relieved White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon and allowed Fortes' run-scoring double and Bell's RBI groundout to get Miami within 4-3 in the seventh.

Cannon scattered three hits, walked four and struck out three. The rookie right-hander has completed at least six innings in three outings since being recalled from Triple-A on June 7.

Danny Mendick ended Miami starter Edward Cabrera's outing with a two-run blast that put Chicago ahead 2-0 in the fourth. Mendick drove a slider from Cabrera into the left field seats for his third homer.

The Marlins narrowed the gap in the bottom half on Brujan's RBI double.

Korey Lee hit an RBI triple in the sixth and scored on Andrew Vaughn's sacrifice fly in the sixth, increasing the White Sox's lead to 4-1.

Activated from the injured list Sunday, Cabrera gave up two runs and four hits, walked one and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander was sidelined since May 8 because of right shoulder impingement.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Matt Andriese was designated for assignment to create room for Cabrera on the roster.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Chris Flexen (2-7, 5.08 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Minnesota on Monday. The Twins have not announced a starter.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.91) will start against the Astros in the opener of a three-game set at Houston on Tuesday. The Astros have not announced a starter.

___

