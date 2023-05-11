Jacklyn Zeman, beloved 'General Hospital' star, dead at 70

(CNN) -- Jacklyn Zeman, who starred on the soap opera "General Hospital" for more than four decades portraying Bobbie Spencer, has died, the show's executive producer, Frank Valentini, announced on Wednesday.

She was 70.

"Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We wend our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends and family," Valentini wrote in a social media post.

Zeman first joined the cast of the long-running daytime drama in 1977, according to Imdb.

Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the ‘General Hospital’ and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be… pic.twitter.com/iFQpoKb72b — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 11, 2023

"She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit," read a post from the "General Hospital" Twitter account. "We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie's family, friends and loved ones."