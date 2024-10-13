It's a soggy Sunday in South Florida with some areas still at risk of flooding

MIAMI -- Wet weather continues today, with more rounds of on-and-off rain and storms anticipated. Eastern Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain under a level 1 out of 4 risk for flooding today.

The disturbance that has brought showers this weekend begins to move away Monday. CBS News Miami

As the disturbance that has brought us wet weather this weekend begins to move away tomorrow, we'll be much drier for Monday. Expect just a chance for an isolated shower, but most areas will remain dry.

Expect more rounds of on-and-off rain and storms Sunday. CBS News Miami

All eyes will turn to our first front of the season for mid-week! A cold front looks to move through South Florida Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring us a noticeable drop in humidity beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. With the drier air moving in, we should be mainly dry for mid-week. We'll also get to enjoy some cooler mornings with lows in the 60s and low 70s Tuesday through Thursday morning.

Rain chances and breezy weather will begin to make a comeback by the end of the week.