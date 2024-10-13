It's a soggy Sunday in South Florida with some areas still at risk of flooding
MIAMI -- Wet weather continues today, with more rounds of on-and-off rain and storms anticipated. Eastern Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain under a level 1 out of 4 risk for flooding today.
As the disturbance that has brought us wet weather this weekend begins to move away tomorrow, we'll be much drier for Monday. Expect just a chance for an isolated shower, but most areas will remain dry.
All eyes will turn to our first front of the season for mid-week! A cold front looks to move through South Florida Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring us a noticeable drop in humidity beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. With the drier air moving in, we should be mainly dry for mid-week. We'll also get to enjoy some cooler mornings with lows in the 60s and low 70s Tuesday through Thursday morning.
Rain chances and breezy weather will begin to make a comeback by the end of the week.