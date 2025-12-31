Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits with lawmakers, community leaders during South Florida visit

A rare visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought heightened security, large crowds, and miles-long traffic backups to parts of Miami Beach and Surfside on Wednesday.

Netanyahu was in Surfside for an event with local, state, and national Jewish leaders, marking his first visit to South Florida and his fifth trip to the United States this year.

Hundreds of people packed inside the Shul of Bal Harbour, located off 95th Street and Collins Avenue, where the prime minister spoke around 3 p.m.

While the event drew strong support from attendees, its impact was felt well beyond the synagogue. Roads in Miami Beach and Surfside were shut down for hours, creating bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for miles as law enforcement secured the area.

Dozens of people lined the streets Wednesday morning, waiting to get inside the synagogue as security remained tight.

"We're hopeful to see the prime minister continue to show the great unity that the United States of America has with Israel," said Rabbi Eliot Pearlson of Temple Menorah.

Pearlson added that the gathering brought together people across the political spectrum.

"Left, right, Republican, Democrat, we are here to express our support," he said.

Those inside the room said Netanyahu spoke for roughly 15 to 20 minutes, focusing on resilience and unity.

Elisheva and Avener Yeshurun, who attended the event, said his message was about strength and resolve.

"The Jewish people need to be fearless and not back down," Elisheva said. 'The state of Israel is not just a country for the people who live there, but for Jewish people all around the world," said Avener.

He added that Netanyahu's visit felt especially personal for those in the diaspora with family members serving in the Israeli Defense Forces.

"It really makes us feel strong that the prime minister comes to our community and gives us that message in person," Avener said.

Earlier in the week, Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where discussions reportedly included the ongoing ceasefire talks involving Gaza. Israeli media reports Iran's missile program and the U.S.-Israel security agreement were also part of the agenda.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said the visit reflects South Florida's growing prominence on the global stage.

"In the past, foreign dignitaries, especially the prime minister of Israel, would be in (Washington) D.C. or New York, but not South Florida," Meiner said. "This shows how much that has changed."

After the event concluded, protests erupted about a block away from the synagogue.

Despite the demonstrations, many attendees said the visit was especially meaningful amid rising global tensions and concerns about antisemitism, following the October 7 attacks and recent mass violence abroad.

"Since the Holocaust, Jews have never been in as much danger as they have been in the last two and a half years," Rabbi Pearlson said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to fly back to Israel on Thursday.