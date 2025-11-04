Steven Meiner wins reelection as Miami Beach mayor, defeating Kristen Rosen Gonzalez

Mayor Steven Meiner won reelection Tuesday, narrowly defeating Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez in a closely watched election that capped one of the city's most competitive mayoral races in recent years.

With all precincts reporting, Meiner received 7,595 votes (51%), while Rosen Gonzalez finished with 7,242 votes (49%), according to unofficial results released Tuesday night on the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections website. The results showed 100% of precincts reporting.

Meiner, a former city commissioner and attorney first elected mayor in 2023, campaigned on public safety, government transparency, and maintaining stricter nightlife regulations in South Beach. His opponent, Rosen Gonzalez, who also serves on the city commission, ran on promises to revitalize tourism and balance enforcement policies with support for local businesses.

Voter turnout was modest but steady throughout the day, with both campaigns mobilizing supporters in key precincts across the city. The margin of victory, just 353 votes, underscored Miami Beach's deep divisions over how to balance the city's economic vitality with residents' quality of life.

The win secures Meiner another two-year term leading Miami Beach, where issues like noise ordinances, hurricane preparedness, short-term rentals, and nightlife enforcement remain at the forefront of local debate.

Results are expected to be certified later this week.