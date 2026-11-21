A married couple in Islamorada is dead in what the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said is an apparent murder-suicide that was reported early Friday evening.

Deputies said they were called to a residence on Old Highway just before 7 p.m., where a man and a woman were both found dead. The sheriff's office said it is not publicly identifying them as they work to notify the next of kin, but did say both were in their 60s.

Deputies noted that the couple's friends found them inside the residence and summoned law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing, with autopsy results pending.