Investigation underway in Miami-Dade after possible sexual assault, police say

An invesitgation is underway in Opa-Locka after a possible sexual assault took place early Thursday morning, police said.

According to Opa-Locka police, officers responded to the report of a possible sexual assault in the 13800 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Police said officers quickly arrived at the scene to begin an investigation and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office was notified.

The MDSO has since taken the lead in the case.

Police said there is no suspect in custody and there is no description of a possible suspect available to be released.

"The OLPD is dedicated to ensuring public safety and is working closely with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Department who will take the lead in investigating this case," Opa-Locka police said in a statement.

Police said more information would be released as the investigation continues.