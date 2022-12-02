Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man, woman shot overnight in SW Miami-Dade

Double shooting in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Police were investigating a double shooting early Friday that left a man hurt and a woman critically injured at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Police were called to a home on SW 117th Avenue near 122nd Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived the found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where the woman was listed in critical condition while the man was in stable condition.

Investigators have not yet said if they know what led to the gunfire or if a suspect was being sought.

The identities of the two people were pending.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 6:24 AM

