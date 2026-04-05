Inter Miami fans celebrate new stadium debut, call it long-awaited home despite ongoing construction

Fans packed Inter Miami's new Nu Stadium near Miami International Airport for its long-awaited debut, celebrating what many called a true home for the club — even as construction continues and questions linger about traffic and logistics.

The sounds of cheering echoed outside the venue as supporters lined up to enter, with the stadium quickly filling once gates opened. Many fans said the moment felt years in the making and brought renewed optimism for the team's future.

"Surreal! Surreal! It has been so many years in the making," said fan Gonzalo Galvez.

Others pointed to the atmosphere and championship momentum as reasons for excitement.

"It's going to be a great stadium. Great field. Great vibes. Great spirit. And we're champs!" said Raul Cabrera.

Miami CF fans embrace long-awaited home stadium

The new venue, part of the Freedom Park development, marks a significant shift for Inter Miami after seasons spent playing in Fort Lauderdale at Chase Stadium. Fans said the move finally gives the club a permanent identity in Miami.

"We have a stadium we can actually call home now. We can come here every weekend and it's actually ours," said Wesley Louissaint.

Fireworks show during national anthem before the game between Austin FC and Inter Miami CF at Nu Stadium on April 4, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Despite the unfinished construction, the team was able to host the match after securing a limited event permit from the City of Miami.

Traffic concerns linger, but opening night runs smoothly

With the stadium located next to Miami International Airport and only two main access roads leading into the area, traffic had been a major concern heading into opening night.

But several fans said their experience getting to the game was easier than expected.

"I live in southwest Kendall and I got here in about 20 minutes. It wasn't that bad," Galvez said.

"Actually, when we came in it took us about five minutes. People were flowing trying to get to the stadium," Jason Cabrera said.

Parking also appeared to be an improvement compared to the team's previous home.

"Parking is a lot easier now because parking in the other place was horrendous," Cabrera added.

Even with construction noise and unfinished areas around the stadium, fans said the focus remained on the action on the field — and the chance to watch Lionel Messi in a venue they can now call their own.