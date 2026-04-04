Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez rally Inter Miami to 2-2 draw vs Austin FC in new stadium debut

Lionel Messi delivered on a milestone night in Miami, and Luis Suárez came through late to help Inter Miami CF salvage a point.

Messi scored on a header in the 10th minute, and Suárez hammered home a volley in the 82nd as Inter Miami rallied for a 2-2 draw against Austin FC on Saturday night. The match marked the club's long-awaited debut at its still-under-construction stadium near Miami International Airport.

Inter Miami (3-1-2) extended its unbeaten streak to five MLS matches, while Austin (1-2-3) stretched its winless run to four.

Messi, Suárez deliver in stadium debut

Austin struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute on a goal from Guilherme Biro — the first ever scored at the new stadium. Messi responded just four minutes later, heading home the equalizer to ignite the home crowd.

The visitors regained control early in the second half when Jayden Nelson, a halftime substitute, made it 2-1 in the 53rd minute after breaking behind the defense and finishing past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

But Inter Miami answered again late. Suárez found space in the box and drilled a volley in the 82nd minute to level the match at 2-2.

The Herons pushed for a winner in the closing minutes. Mateo Silvetti had a prime chance in the 87th minute but sent his attempt over the bar. Suárez thought he had a stoppage-time winner off a Messi free kick, but the goal was ruled offside. Moments later, Messi forced a diving save from Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver to keep the match level.

Inter Miami stays unbeaten as MLS spotlight grows

MLS Commissioner Don Garber attended the match and praised the moment as a sign of the league's continued growth, crediting David Beckham for helping bring the club to this stage.

"I think our best days are still ahead," Garber said. "David shined a light on our league, and Leo's taking that torch and showing it around. We're getting calls from players around the world."

Inter Miami, now in its seventh MLS season and third with Messi, had previously played its home matches in Fort Lauderdale.

Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver said his team embraced the challenge of facing the defending MLS champions on such a significant night.

"We got to be the villains," Stuver said.

Austin will host the LA Galaxy on April 11, while Inter Miami returns home to face the New York Red Bulls the same day.