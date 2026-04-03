Miami officials warn about major traffic delays as Inter Miami plays its first match at Nu Stadium Saturday

Inter Miami FC is set to play its first match in Nu Stadium on Saturday, but with the excitement for a new era at Miami Freedom Park comes a warning about major traffic delays.

Miami Police say to expect major delays before and after the match, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Police say residential streets around Miami Freedom Park are restricted to residents only, and officers will be enforcing the closures.

Miami International Airport is warning travelers to expect delays and plan ahead. Officials expect more traffic between 4-11 p.m., particularly at airport entrances and exits on Le Jeune Road and Douglas Road. Stadium parking opens at 4:30 p.m.

Fans Karenza Oliver and her father, Otis Harvey, who are Inter Miami fans, plan to wait until the third or fourth home game to check out the new stadium. Oliver noted the limited access points.

"I think that it's a great location, you can see it from the interstate and all of the bells and whistles, but at the same time, when you're actually trying to get in there or out of there, those access points are very limited, so we'll just have to see how that works," Oliver said.

Harvey explained their decision to wait. "They've got to get it right first. I don't want to be in any long lines at the stadium. They got to figure it out by the third time. They should have it together by the fourth time. That's why we're waiting," he said. Despite the anticipated congestion, Harvey added, "It's nice, it's a great addition to the city, I can tell you that."

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation, like the Tri-Rail, Metrorail, or bus, to get to the game, with the Miami Intermodal Center a short walk away. As an added incentive, fans will receive a $10 food and beverage credit at the stadium if they show their proof of public transportation and match ticket at the guest services booth.

If you are planning to drive and want to park at the stadium, you must purchase parking passes in advance, as they are expected to sell out.