Inter Miami CF outlast Cincinnati in penalties, advance to 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF defeated Cincinnati 5-4 in penalties to advance to the U.S. Open Cup Final Wednesday.
Leonardo Campana scored two goals, whereas Josef Martinez scored a critical goal in the 93rd minute to tie the game 2-2.
Campana scored a goal in the 93rd minute during the first half of extra time before Yuya Kubo scored in the 114th minute to tie the game at 3 goals apiece.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are coming off a Leagues Cup championship and now have a chance to win the U.S. Open Cup on September 27.
