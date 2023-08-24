Watch CBS News
Sports

Inter Miami CF outlast Cincinnati in penalties, advance to 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final

By Bryan Lopez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF defeated Cincinnati 5-4 in penalties to advance to the U.S. Open Cup Final Wednesday. 

Leonardo Campana scored two goals, whereas Josef Martinez scored a critical goal in the 93rd minute to tie the game 2-2. 

Campana scored a goal in the 93rd minute during the first half of extra time before Yuya Kubo scored in the 114th minute to tie the game at 3 goals apiece. 

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF are coming off a Leagues Cup championship and now have a chance to win the U.S. Open Cup on September 27. 

First published on August 23, 2023 / 10:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.