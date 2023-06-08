Inter Miami makes it to U.S. Open semifinals following Messi deal announcement

FORT LAUDERDALE - Inter Miami CF advanced to the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history by defeating Birmingham Legion FC 0-1 on the road at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday night.

"This win is very important, not just for us as a team, but for the whole organization. We made history today - it's the first time that the team makes the semifinals," said interim head coach Javier Morales. "We're very happy and proud of the players and everyone around the team because this is not just about one player or the coach, this is about everyone. Inter Miami made history today making it to the semifinals."

The first half presented an even matchup with both sides in search of the opener. Inter Miami generated several dangerous opportunities in attack, in particular with a free kick effort from Franco Negri that was saved by the goalkeeper in the 22 minute, but the match went into the half scoreless.

Inter Miami started the second half on the front foot in search of the opener and was rewarded in the 56th minute when Corentin Jean sent the ball into the box from the right wing for Nicolás Stefanelli, who beat the keeper and put the team 0-1 up on the scoreboard.

The goal was the second for Stefanelli in the last two games in the competition.

Inter Miami is only two victories away from their first title in club history and will now have Lionel Messi to help push them over the hump, according to CBS Sports.

On Wednesday, Messi announced that is joining MLS. Messi's next matches are likely to be exhibitions with Argentina against Australia on June 15 at Beijing and at Indonesia in Jakarta four days later - and then his Inter Miami debut figures to be sometime in July.

In the chase for the cup, Inter Miami will take on FC Cincinnati in the Semifinals on August 23rd.

Next up, however, Inter Miami will visit the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium this Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. in MLS regular season action.