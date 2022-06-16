Inflation putting stress on small North Miami Beach food pantry trying to keep up with longer lines

North Miami Beach food bank workers say lines are starting to get much longer

NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – As inflation and costs surge, many are struggling. That's putting more stress on food pantries, which are seeing much higher demand for help.

"With Joshua's Heart, we've been trying our best. But as much as we can do, it still isn't enough, and many, many families are still struggling," Julia Krass said.

Krass is one of the volunteers at Joshua's Heart in North Miami Beach.

"I've been volunteering here forever, and it's definitely changed my perspective when I see young kids like me coming through," she said.

Now, she is seeing even more young people like her. It's part of the new reality that more families are suffering from rising food prices and inflation as it the pantry.

"You have to go all over to get something – food and produce," Sharon Lodge said.

Lodge helps to coordinate distribution. She told CBS4 she's trying to make dollars stretch as she buys wholesale bulk items.

"You can buy a pallet but you have to pay more," she explained.

The U.S. Labor Department estimates the cost of groceries has surged nearly 12% in the last month, compared with a year ago.

"Sometimes when they come we're already finished, but we still find grocery for them because when you see they come they look sad and when they get food they smile," Lodge recalled.

Workers like Lodge are well aware of the demand.

"They need more people to respond to something like this, you know we're not selling it, we're not giving it away so we need more people to volunteer," she added.

That's why the pantry is asking kindly for monetary donations so they can keep up, and hopefully put some more smiles on those in need.

To help fill the Joshua's Heart wish list, https://joshuasheart.org/wishlist/.