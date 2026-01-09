Indiana crushes Oregon 56–22 to set up national title showdown with Miami

Undefeated Indiana's march through the College Football Playoff gained even more momentum as its dominant defense created three first‑half touchdowns off turnovers, Fernando Mendoza threw five scoring passes, and the Hoosiers overwhelmed No. 5 Oregon 56‑22 in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Friday night.

No. 1 Indiana (15‑0, No. 1 CFP) will face No. 10 Miami on Jan. 19 in the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Miami beat Mississippi 31‑27 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Thursday night.

Big Ten eyes third straight title

Indiana will try to give the Big Ten its third consecutive national championship, following Ohio State and Michigan the last two seasons. Few teams from any conference can match the Hoosiers' season‑long display of balanced, high‑level play.

Led by Mendoza and the defense, Indiana is making a case to be considered among the top teams in college football history.

Mendoza heads toward Miami homecoming

Though Miami will be home for the national championship game, Mendoza – the Heisman Trophy winner and Miami native – will enjoy a homecoming after an almost perfect performance against Oregon. Mendoza completed 17 of 20 passes with five touchdowns, including two to Elijah Sarratt and a 36‑yarder to Charlie Becker.

Kaelon Black ran for two touchdowns to power the Indiana ground game.

Oregon undone by early turnovers

Oregon (13‑2, No. 5 CFP) was doomed by three first‑half turnovers and the absence of two of its top running backs.

The Hoosiers led 35‑7 at halftime as the Ducks were held to nine rushing yards on 17 carries. Noah Whittington, Oregon's leading rusher with 829 yards, was held out with an undisclosed injury. Jordon Davison, who had rushed for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns, was already out with a collarbone injury.

Indiana defense sets the tone

Backup running backs Jay Harris and Dierre Hill Jr. provided limited support for quarterback Dante Moore, whose task against Indiana's stifling defense would have been difficult even with a full roster.

Indiana's defense made an immediate impact. On Oregon's first snap, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds intercepted Moore's pass intended for Malik Benson and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown. Only 11 seconds into the game, the Hoosiers had already signaled it would be a long night for Moore and the Ducks' offense.

Hoosiers capitalize on repeated mistakes

Moore's 19‑yard scoring pass to tight end Jamari Johnson tied the game, but the rest of the half belonged to Indiana's big‑play defense.

After Mendoza's 8‑yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. put Indiana ahead 14‑7, the defense forced a fumble that set up Black's scoring run from the Oregon 3.

Moore lost another fumble later in the second quarter when hit by Daniel Ndukwe, with Mario Landino recovering at the Oregon 21. Mendoza's first touchdown pass to Sarratt pushed the lead to 35‑7.

Indiana keeps pressure on Ducks

Indiana extended the lead to 42‑7 on Mendoza's 13‑yard touchdown pass to E.J. Williams Jr.

Oregon finally responded when Hill broke a 70‑yard run to set up Harris' 2‑yard scoring run.

Indiana's special teams added to the rout in the fourth quarter when Ndukwe blocked a punt, setting up Mendoza's second touchdown pass to Sarratt.

Hoosiers continue dominant postseason run

Following their undefeated regular season, the Hoosiers have only gained momentum in the CFP. Indiana overwhelmed Alabama 38‑3 in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal as Mendoza threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber served as Indiana's honorary captain and watched from the sideline. Former Oregon and Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was the Ducks' honorary captain.

Indiana fans pack the stadium

Indiana completed a sweep of two games against Oregon this season, with defense leading the way in each win. The Hoosiers beat the Ducks 30‑20 in Eugene on Oct. 11, when Moore threw two interceptions and was sacked six times.

The Peach Bowl was a sellout, and red‑clad Indiana fans were nearly as dominant as the Hoosiers on the field. Indiana appeared to account for at least 80% of the 75,604 fans in attendance.