South Florida nonprofit In Jacob's Shoes ensuring kids can walk tall, jump high

The founders of a Broward County based non-profit are working to ensure that all children can walk tall and jump high.

Co-founder of In Jacob's Shoes, Harlene Zweig, gave CBS News Miami a tour of the non-profit's shoe warehouse in Deerfield Beach.

The facility was filled with hundreds of shoes but they go quickly.

As Zweig explained, the need is great. Since its inception in 2009 the nonprofit has provided more than 275,000 pairs of shoes to children and families in need.

"We have a pop-up shoe store, and our volunteers act as personal shoppers, and walk around with the children and help them pick out a new pair of shoes for back to school and some cases this is the first time a child is getting a new pair of shoes or picking out their own and not getting a hand-me-down," Zweig said.

Zweig and her husband started the non-profit 16 years ago in memory of their son, Jacob. He was tragically killed at the age of 17 in 2008.

The couple says In Jacobs Shoe's honors the love and encouragement Jacob gave to all who knew him. The nonprofit pairs with 200 local charities, social service agencies and homeless shelters. They also have about 150 shoe closets in schools and shelters.

"So this way, a child doesn't have to wait to request a pair of shoes, they're in school, they need a pair of shoes, the teacher can send them to the closet, they pick out a pair of shoes, they go back to class and they don't have to miss school," Zweig said.

The group takes in donations from the public of gently warn shoes, and then thousands of volunteers help clean and restore those shoes to pristine condition. In Jacob's Shoes also provides cleats and socks for entire sports teams in underserved communities.

Maddy Chusid has been the executive director of the organization for 13 years.

"I can help them carry on Jacob's legacy," Chusid said. "Look at all the good we're doing, 275,000 pairs of shoes. That's a lot,"

Nearly 20% of children in South Florida live in poverty and thousands more are in foster care. Since 2009, In Jacob's Shoes has been addressing these issues in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade Counties.

If you would like to volunteer or know someone who could use the help click here.