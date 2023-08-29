Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Rain squalls, gusty winds from passing Hurricane Idalia

By Lissette Gonzalez

What to expect when Hurricane Idalia passes to the west of South Florida
MIAMI - The CBS Miami Next Weather team is tracking Hurricane Idalia in the Gulf of Mexico.

Although Idalia is expected to stay well to the west of South Florida, we will see some indirect impact.

Minimal impact NEXT Weather

We can expect gusty winds and heavy rain squalls as Idalia makes its closest pass on Tuesday. Rainfall totals between 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Lower Keys as tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible. Storm surge of 1 to 2 feet is possible for the Lower Keys. The higher-than-normal King Tides will likely enhance the storm surge around high tide times.

Heat Advisory NEXT Weather

Despite the rainbands moving through, highs will climb to the low 90s and it could feel like up to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity. Hence, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to the heat index values in the triple digits.

Gusty winds will continue through Wednesday with the potential for gusts of 35 to 45 mph. Thursday some gusty showers will be possible due to lingering moisture. But conditions should improve by Thursday with just spotty storms around.

This weekend highs will be in the low 90s with the potential for passing storms.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 8:24 AM

