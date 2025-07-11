Iconic Pier Top lounge at Fort Lauderdale's Pier Sixty-Six brings sophisticated fun

Pier Top lounge at Pier Sixty Six in Fort Lauderdale serves up style and sophistication

Pier Top lounge at Pier Sixty Six in Fort Lauderdale serves up style and sophistication

Pier Top lounge at Pier Sixty Six in Fort Lauderdale serves up style and sophistication

Fort Lauderdale's first and only rotating cocktail lounge, Pier Top, has reopened on the 17th floor of the legendary Pier Sixty-Six resort, bringing glamour, sophistication, and a wow factor back to the city.

"So we are moving, so it's a bit like being on a spaceship because we're up so high. We got these fabulous views and Pier Top has been brought back as it was originally conceived back in the day," Colm O'Callaghan, general manager of Pier Sixty-Six, said.

The lounge completes a full rotation every 66 minutes, offering guests panoramic views of Fort Lauderdale as they sip their cocktails.

"So a couple of cocktails and you get to see all of Fort Lauderdale," O'Callaghan said with a laugh when asked about the experience.

This beloved Fort Lauderdale landmark opened in the 1950s as a Phillips 66 petroleum dock, but the Pier Top lounge captured hearts in the 1960s as one of the city's most coveted cocktail destinations.

After a multi-billion-dollar transformation, the entire 32-acre resort reopened this year, welcoming back regulars and new generations alike. The vibe is fun and festive from early evening through late night.

"It is my favorite place. It is beautiful. It is gorgeous. The staff is amazing. Everyone here is amazing and you get all the views, panoramic views everywhere you look. It is just wonderful," Amy Faulkner said.

Another guest, Alex Finley, described the venue as iconic.

"I mean, it's iconic. This is a staple in Fort Lauderdale. So when they redid it, it's a place to be and a place to come to, and I mean, it's absolutely stunning," he said.

Food and drink are fun and sexy

The cocktail and culinary experience at Pier Top prove just as impressive as the views.

Lead mixologist Danny Kan whips up an array of signature drinks, including the super impressive "Tears of a Mermaid."

Executive Chef Jonathan Kaiser described the food concept as "fun."

"It's just fun, sexy bar food. That's just it. Try to keep it simple, have a lot of fun with it, but do it well," Kaiser explained.

He touted the ultra delicious tuna tartare featuring bluefin tuna served with taro chips, and a playful dish called "got a hot date," which is a bacon-wrapped date stuffed with chorizo that provides the perfect combo of sweet and savory.

The menu also features the classic, yet stepped up, lobster rolls which feature oil from the shells in the mayonnaise.

Guests can also enjoy the beautiful outdoor patio space.

Pier Top is open Thursday through Sunday, starting in the early evening, featuring live music, magic shows, DJs and live singers, offering a complete taste of Fort Lauderdale's nightlife scene.