ICE protest being held in Florida Keys Monday after weekend of protests

Residents in three South Florida communities held protests over the weekend demanding accountability after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis last week.

One of the protests was held outside the ICE holding facility in Pompano Beach for Renee Good, the woman killed in Minneapolis, as well as for anyone who has died at the hands of ICE agents.

A large group of protesters lined North Powerline Road on Sunday, with the group holding signs calling for ICE to "get out of our community."

This event was among the more than 1,000 that were held across the country that were held over the weekend.

Many people who CBS News Miami spoke with said there needs to be policy changes to avoid more deaths at the hands of ICE agents.

"These officers are put into situations where they have to maintain their cool, and unfortunately a lot of them aren't capable of doing that" said protester Patrick McCabe. "I think more unnecessary shootings will happen and I just wanted to show my opposition to the whole policy."

Another protest is being planned in the Florida Keys on Monday.

Protest to be held in Marathon on Monday

The Middle Keys Democrats are holding a protest on Monday, and the group said they will be held every Monday moving forward.

"Non-immigrants have a moral duty to do what we can to shine a light on the illegal actions of our government," the Middle Keys Democrats said in a statement. "This is one way we can do it."

The protest is being held Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Gulf sidewalk of the Overseas Highway in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in Marathon.