Ian's expected heavy rains, intense winds concern many in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES - While Broward isn't in the bullseye of Hurricane Ian there is the possibility of heavy rain and intense wind connected to the storm as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

In Pembroke Pines, where flooding is a concern, residents lined up Monday to get free sandbags that were being distributed at two locations.

Lorraine Hess has lived through 60 years of storms and was getting sandbags in case there is flooding on her Pembroke Pines street

She is also worried about winds knocking down power lines and having no electricity.

"I have no coolers so maybe I should get some, in case my refrigerator goes out."

"I do not have a generator, but I have backup batteries for flashlights," she says

"I had a power outage not that long ago and FPL serviced my road."

The wind is on the mind of Mauricio Ruiz as he secures his small plane at north perry airport. He s checking around for objects that may fly into his craft.

"Sometimes all it takes is winds 45 miles an hour and the aircraft is taking off," he says

Besides windy weather, there is the possibility of heavy rain being dumped throughout Broward County.

The South Florida water management district has been lowering canals to absorb that rain if necessary and send that water out to sea.

The city of Hollywood is getting ready for a rain event too.

Public works crews are clearing debris from around storm drains and they have their pumps ready to siphon excess water from drains.