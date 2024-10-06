South Florida residents, officials make preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton

BROWARD COUNTY: Hollywood opened two city garages Sunday morning for residents in low-lying areas to store their cars during Hurricane Milton.

Dante Bishop has already moved his car. He knows how dangerous it is living close to the ocean.

"I've seen water up to my ankles. Calf, shin. I've seen the water and you can feel the breeze so it's coming," Bishop said.

In Fort Lauderdale, the Edgewood neighborhood is prone to flooding. So the city's installed a pump there to keep the drains clean, and prevent them from clogging or getting backed up.

That pump is in front of Mark Rigdon's house. He said sandbags can only do so much.

"Any amount of rain then things back up. At least now they're trying something," Rigdon said.

He's taking down anything that could be blown away.

Across the street, Marion Howard is tuning up his car. He said it's better to do it now than in a storm.

"You wanna make sure when you need to leave. You have no problems with your car," Howard said.

A city official said the pump was put there because the neighborhood is vulnerable. The city also just finished construction on a neighborhood-wide stormwater improvement project for Edgewood.

As for the pump, Rigdon and Howard are leery of the effectiveness.

"When it works then I'll believe it did its job. Until then, we will see," Howard said.