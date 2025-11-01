Caribbean travelers returning to South Florida detail riding out Hurricane Melissa, journey out of Jamaica: "Almost crazy"

Flights from the Caribbean are continuing to land in South Florida after airports on islands like Jamaica were closed due to Hurricane Melissa pummeling the country.

Travelers are finally starting to come home from Jamaica, Cuba and other islands that were impacted by the major hurricane earlier this week. People arriving at Miami International Airport on Saturday were still visibly shaken from their experiences.

One man told CBS News Miami that everyone at his resort in Montego Bay was in distress.

American tourists who are returning from their dream vacations in Montego said it turned into their worst nightmare, with one traveler telling CBS News Miami that parts of the resort where he stayed were completely flattened. There was no WiFi or cell service once the hurricane passed, so making travel arrangements was difficult.

The people who spoke to CBS News Miami detailed what it was like riding out Melissa as well as the journey out of Jamaica.

"Like in distress — everybody. Like it was going to be a whole thing with everybody," said New Yorker Andre Begeleus. "People are frustrated — it almost went crazy."

Houstonite William Jordan said some companies were "price-gouging" people who were trying to escape the hurricane.

"We had to literally catch a bus from Montego Bay and pay a lot of money to get to Kingston," he said.

"I just had to think about God and know he was going to take care of us," added Nikki Jordan. "And that's all we can do."

As of Saturday evening, two flights that were scheduled to arrive at MIA were cancelled. However, flights from Kingston are still scheduled to land.