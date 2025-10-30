South Florida mobilizes aid for Caribbean nations devastated by Hurricane Melissa, including Cuba

South Florida organizations and local cities are rallying in solidarity with Caribbean nations reeling from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Melissa.

From Jamaica to Haiti, the Bahamas, and even Cuba — a country with no formal diplomatic ties to the U.S. — the call for help is urgent and growing.

U.S. pledges aid to Cuba

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday via X that the United States is prepared to offer immediate humanitarian aid to Cuba.

While details on coordination with the Cuban government remain unclear, Catholic Charities confirmed that it has received authorization from both Washington and Havana to deliver assistance directly to Caritas Cuba.

"We work specifically with Cuba, which we get permission and the license from the government of the United States, and we make sure it goes directly to Caritas of Cuba," said Catholic Charities CEO Peter Arroyo.

Monetary donations now the priority

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa's destruction, organizations like Food For The Poor are shifting their focus from physical supplies to financial support. The nonprofit is sending three containers of hygiene kits to Jamaica, including soap, washcloths, toothpaste, and deodorant. But leaders say cash donations are now the most effective way to help.

"The best help that we can get is through cash, because we can buy help like this," said a spokesperson for Food For The Poor.

Catholic Charities echoed that sentiment, urging donors to contribute funds that can be directed to the most critical needs across the region. Their website allows donors to select which country they'd like to support.

"We're asking for monetary help at this point in time," Arroyo said, noting that over 11,000 people remain in shelters in Haiti and that standing water in rural Cuban homes has quadrupled the need for aid.

Local cities join the effort

In Hialeah, city officials announced they will begin collecting essential items at all nine fire stations. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We will be receiving essentials that are needed in the Caribbean to be able to help everyone that is there in need," said a city representative.

As images continue to emerge from eastern Cuba showing families who've lost everything, South Florida's response underscores a growing humanitarian commitment — one that transcends borders and politics.