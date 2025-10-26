Hurricane Melissa bringing rough currents and waves to Fort Lauderdale Beach, Ocean Rescue officials warn

As Hurricane Melissa grows in the Caribbean, the Category 4 storm can be felt just as much in South Florida.

Throughout the weekend, the hurricane has brought rough surf conditions, causing water rescue officials to urge swimmers to stay out of the water.

Manuel Dominguez wanted to take a quick dip to cool off from his morning run. But it was rough.

"It's one wave after the other and because of the wind plus the waves, it's just banging and banging and banging," Dominguez said.

And within minutes of going in, here comes a lifeguard to check on him.

"She told me not to go very far — just stay up close to the shore," Dominguez said.

Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue said the conditions aren't safe for most swimmers this weekend, attributing the rough current to Melissa, which is ripping through the Caribbean.

"Being here so close to the Caribbean water, especially with warm water, we're definitely seeing some effect from it," said Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue Lt. David Ochoa.

So they're urging everyone to stay out of the water this weekend, or they could get taken further out by the current.

"You get pulled off to shore in one of the rip currents, and we effect a water rescue and take it from there," Ochoa said. "They are life-threatening, with the more onshore winds, you get the stronger they get for consecutive days."

If you are ever unsure about whether it's safe or not to go in the ocean, just head to your nearest lifeguard tower and look at the flags. On Sunday, there was a red flag -- that means there high hazard, and it's highly recommended that you don't go in the water.

Ulyana Gural and her family are visiting from Chicago. They didn't need to see a red flag to decide that today is not a swimming day.

"Today and yesterday, it looks really dangerous, so we're not risking it," Gural said.

You can always check the beach conditions for Fort Lauderdale Beach on Ocean Rescue's website. The conditions can change throughout the day.