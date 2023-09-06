NEXT Weather: Lee strengthens, becomes hurricane

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking Hurricane Lee which in the Central Atlantic.

With the 5 p.m. advisory, Lee became a hurricane and is expected to strengthen into a dangerous major Category 4 hurricane by Saturday because the wind shear will lessen and it will be over very warm water.

The center of Lee was about 1,130 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph.

Although Lee is forecast to possibly stay north or be near the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where the center will track during this time frame. Lee is expected to likely bring some impacts to the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico this weekend.

According to CBS News Miami Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera Lee is forecast to turn to the north and away from the US coast.

Cabrera said there are no global computer models that show Lee as a threat to the US. The only uncertainty is when it will take a turn to the north.