Hurricane Ian latest updates: Storm warnings, school closings and drenching rainfall

Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime this week along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida.

Here are the latest updates:

11:05 a.m. Catholic Archdiocese schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe will close Wednesday.

10:47 a.m. Miami-Dade schools to close Wednesday and Thursday because of effects from Hurricane Ian.

10:44 a.m. Broward school district officials said classes will be closed Wednesday along with after school activities.

10:35 a.m. CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said rain is lifting to the north and outer bands bringing heavy rain to South Florida.

10:25 a.m.: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaking live. Click here to watch. She said non-essential county services will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the city grapples with the possibility of 3-8 inches of rain.

10:11 a.m.: Monroe County. City urges residents to be in safe structure by 2 p.m. Tuesday. Residents and visitors should be in their safe structure by 2 p.m. today and stay off the roads. A general population shelter will open at noon today at Key West High School for anyone who needs a safe place to ride out the storm.

9:53 a.m.: City of Miami Beach opens garages to residents. Parking garages will open to residents today at 5 p.m.

9:51 a.m.: City of Hialeah Gardens distributing sand bags. In response to the flooding rains created by Hurricane Ian, the City of Hialeah Gardens will be distributing sand bags to its residents. Sand bags will be distributed at the Hialeah Gardens Water and Sewer Department yard located at 13601 NW 107 Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida. Bags will be distributed Tuesday, September 27, Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a maximum number of 5 bags per resident.