Several planes flipped at North Perry Airport

MIAMI - At least one tornado tore through North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, flipping over planes and then making its way to Pines Boulevard where there was a trail of downed tree limbs and broken glass.

"It hit that corner where my house is at, it pushed our boat to the side, knocked a tree down, then it shot across. We ran across the street because we realized there are kids right here and then we saw that plane flipped over, and then most of the planes, basically a domino effect," Mario Torres said.

Torres described how he felt the air get sucked out of his home near North University and Pembroke Road; then it passed, and he came outside to see what looked like a twister across the street.

"I know it was going to be bad, that's why I left my house, to come to see and look at what's happening," Sherri Ali said. She runs an aircraft maintenance shop at the airport. "I secured all my doors and everything before I left to make sure everything was tied up so I don't have any loss."

The possible tornado may have then traveled northwest towards Pines Blvd. where tree branches were strewn about in parking lots. One worker at a wireless store is convinced it was a tornado.

"It was a tornado and then I just screamed, the windows were going, and then the door flipped, and it was flying everywhere, even on the cars, so it was just crazy," Christian Colon said.

The National Weather Service will have to survey the damage and determine whether it was a tornado or something else like a microburst.