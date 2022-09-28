Hurricane Ian causing flight cancelations at South Florida's airports

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian has caused a number of flight delays and cancelations at South Florida's airports.

On Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported that there were 130 cancelations as of 9:30 a.m. - 66 arrivals and 64 departures.

They also had 26 delayed flights.

There were 238 scheduled arrivals for Wednesday and 242 departures.

At Miami International Airport, 206 arrivals and 214 departures were canceled due to the hurricane, affecting flights between MIA and cities across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Tampa International Airport, which closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, will remain closed through Thursday.

Airport officials said travelers should confirm the status of their flight before coming to MIA, to avoid congestion at the airport, and since rebooking is more easily done online from their home or hotel room.