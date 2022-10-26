Hurricane Ian confirmed deaths reach 118

MIAMI - Medical examiners have confirmed 118 deaths from Hurricane Ian, as the toll continues to increase from the Category 4 storm, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday.

The 118 confirmed deaths were up from 114 in a Friday count. Lee County, where the hurricane made initial landfall, has had 57 deaths. Also, Charlotte, Collier, and Sarasota counties have each had eight confirmed deaths; Monroe County has had seven confirmed deaths; Volusia County has had five confirmed deaths, and Hardee and Manatee counties have each had four confirmed deaths.

After making landfall, the storm crossed through Central Florida. In all, 17 counties have had confirmed deaths.